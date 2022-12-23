Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United star is unlikely to feature against Nottingham Forest 

Manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that Jadon Sancho is unlikely to feature for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest, as per journalist Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail.

The English winger has been training away from the club with top coaches in the Netherlands to regain his mental and physical fitness. The training program began shortly after his exclusion from England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

He last featured for the club on October 22 in a 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea. Wheeler has now claimed that Ten Hag does not believe the former Borussia Dortmund winger will feature against Forest on December 27.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are also a touch-and-go for the fixture considering they have yet to return from the World Cup. They both appeared in the final on December 18, where Martinez's Argentina beat Varane's France on penalties.

Sancho is yet to replicate his Bundesliga form in England, which compelled Manchester United to pay a transfer fee of £73 million for his services last year.

The Englishman scored 36 goals and provided 40 assists in 82 games across competitions in his last two seasons with Dortmund. At United, the story has been markedly different.

He has scored eight times and provided a meager four assists in 52 matches across competitions for the Red Devils. Apart from tangible contributions, Sancho has often looked out of sorts on the pitch, unable to get past defenders or make the right decisions in the final third.

He was absent in Manchester United's 2-0 EFL Cup win over Burnley on Thursday (December 22). Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho started down the flanks against the Clarets in his absence.

Paul Parker blasts Manchester United star for poor form

Former Chelsea and Manchester United defender has blasted Sancho for his poor form in England.

Parker claimed that Sancho cannot blame his subpar performances on his mental health and told BeMyBet (h/t Metro):

"He’s got to be held responsible for not being worth the money and he is doing nothing right on the pitch. He is slowing down the tempo, he is dribbling too much, and is not beating people as he should be doing.”

"He needs to look at himself in the mirror. He needs to figure out why things are not working for him and maybe he will find out that Man United is too big of a club for him."

"Maybe he needs to go back to Germany and even Bayern Munich could be an option. He is slowing down the tempo, he is dribbling too much and is not beating people as he should be doing."

