Erik ten Hag believes returning star can give Manchester United more stability ahead of Everton fixture

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is elated at Luke Shaw's return from the sidelines ahead of his side's encounter against Everton on Sunday, November 26. The Dutch manager emphasized the English left-back's importance and how much he has been missed this season.

Shaw has missed United's last 16 matches across competitions due to a thigh injury, completing his rehab recently. The England international last featured for the Red Devils in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in August.

He played a crucial role in his side's 2022-23 campaign, recording a goal and six assists across competitions. He formed a great partnership with Marcus Rashford on the left flank.

Ten Hag has confirmed that Shaw is available for selection in Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday. The former Ajax boss is confident the Englishman's return will bring some stability amid the club's struggles this season.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag told reporters (as quoted by GOAL):

"Luke Shaw will be available for Sunday, he will be in the squad. You can mention many things. You can mention his physicality, his technical ability, and his leadership, it's clear. For a long time in the season, we didn't have a left-back. We are very happy he's back, it's a good sign. He will help us be more stable, I am sure of that."

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, five points away from the top four. While the Red Devils endured a difficult start to the campaign, they managed back-to-back victories against Luton Town and Fulham in their last two encounters.

"You’re going to have competition" - Dimitar Berbatov sends warning to injured Manchester United star

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has warned Casemiro that the Red Devils could look for potential replacements amid his injury woes. The Brazilian midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in his side's Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle United at the start of the month.

Ten Hag later revealed that the former Real Madrid star is ruled out until Christmas, adding to Manchester United's growing injury list. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are among the players who have been sidelined for the club.

Berbatov insists that Casemiro will face competition for a place in Ten Hag's starting XI after he returns to fitness. He told Betfair (via DAZN):

"In the second season, you start to struggle and get injured. When you try to get fit, the team will probably look for someone else to come in and help. So, you’re going to have competition for your place when you’re back fit, so the situation gets trickier."

Casemiro made 12 appearances across competitions this season prior to his injury, scoring four goals and providing one assist.