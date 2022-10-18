Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during the goalless draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Ronaldo got a rare opportunity to lead the attack for Manchester United when Newcastle visited Old Trafford on Sunday (October 16). However, the Portuguese failed to make the opportunity count as he couldn't find a way past the Magpies' rearguard.

Ten Hag made the decision to withdraw the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to make way for Marcus Rashford as the Red Devils tried to find the winner in the closing stages of the encounter.

The former Real Madrid superstar was clearly not happy with the decision and appeared upset as he left the pitch.

Reflecting on the incident ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (October 19), Ten Hag insisted that there's no problem with Cristiano Ronaldo. The tactician told the press conference, in quotes carried by Manchester Evening News:

"I think no player is happy when they get off and especially not Ronaldo. As long as it is in quite a normal way no problem with that."

After playing out a goalless draw with the Magpies last time out, Manchester United will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford.

It promises to be an exciting encounter between the two sides who are not too far from each other on the table. As things stand, Spurs occupy the third position in the table with 23 points from nine games. Meanwhile, Erik Ten Hag's men are currently fifth in the table with 16 points from nine matches.

It is still unknown whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start tomorrow after being relegated to a somewhat bit-part role in recent weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers for Manchester United this season

Ronaldo in action for Manchester United against Newcastle

It hasn't been the best of starts for the Portuguese this season. Ronaldo has only started two games for the Red Devils in the Premier League along with six appearances as a substitute. Overall, the attacker has a record of two goals and one assist to his name in 12 games across all fronts.

Considering what fans have witnessed so far this season, it doesn't appear Ten Hag has a significant role for the Portuguese in his system.

