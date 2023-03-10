"Erik ten Hag can change the team" - Manchester United backed to bounce back from Liverpool thrashing against Southampton

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester United to bounce back in the Premier League following their 7-0 hammering at the hands of the Reds. Erik ten Hag's side are preparing to welcome Southampton to Old Trafford for their next league assignment.

WDWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWW



A 90% win ratio. Manchester United are now unbeaten in each of their last 21 games at Old Trafford across all competitions:

Lawrenson, while predicting the results of the Premier League games this weekend, picked Manchester United to win 2-0 over Southampton. He believes Ten Hag can tinker with the team against the Saints, giving rest to some of his top players.

He also took a shot at captain Bruno Fernandes, terming him a 'disgrace' for his antics against Liverpool.

In his column for Paddy Power, the former defender wrote:

"I think everyone’s on probation at Manchester United now, that’s the way that it feels, especially the captain Bruno Fernandes who was a disgrace against Liverpool. But it’s Southampton so Erik ten Hag can change the team."

United went into the match against Liverpool on Sunday, March 5, full of confidence and were widely expected to register a much-awaited win at Anfield. However, it wasn't to be as the Reds steamrolled them 7-0, handing them their biggest-ever defeat in the fixture.

Manchester United bounce back from Liverpool humiliation with 4-1 win over Real Betis

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 31 - Most wins in all competitions this season among teams in Europe's big five leagues:



31 - Manchester United

30 - No team

29 - No team

28 - No team

27 - Barcelona, Napoli, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City



31 - Most wins in all competitions this season among teams in Europe's big five leagues:

31 - Manchester United
30 - No team
29 - No team
28 - No team
27 - Barcelona, Napoli, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City

Gap.

Manchester United moved on from their freak defeat against Liverpool by defeating Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 tie at Old Trafford on Thursday, March 10.

Marcus Rashford returned to scoring ways by giving his side the lead in the sixth minute. However, Ayoze Perez equalized against the run of play in the 32nd minute.

The Red Devils turned the screws in the second half and scored thrice through Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst to put one foot in the Europa League quarterfinals.

The Betis win would have also helped the dressing room atmosphere and overall confidence. They will now return to the Premier League, aiming to cut down distance with second-placed Manchester City.

