Erik ten Hag considering change in key position for Manchester United's PL fixture against Newcastle - Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to change Luke Shaw's position from left-back to a central defender for their trip to Newcastle United on December 2.

Luke Shaw recently made his return for the Red Devils after a long three-month period out of action due to an injury. Before getting sidelined, Shaw made three appearances for Manchester United earlier this season as a left-back.

According to ManchesterWorld, the Englishman can pair up with compatriot Harry Maguire in the heart of the defense for Manchester United's fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Last month, the Dutch manager said that he prefers a right and left-foot combination in his center-defensive duo. He also revealed the reason behind former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane failing to find a spot in the starting XI:

“There are moments in certain games where they [Maguire and Varane] can play together and they have already proven they can do it.

“But the build-up is not that fluid when one of them is playing from the left centre-back position because I think Licha [Martinez], obviously, Luke Shaw, obviously [are left-footed].

Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, who was Ten Hag's first choice in the left side of defense has been sidelined due to a metatarsal injury. As a result, the Dutch manager can play Luke Shaw in the defense alongside Harry Maguire as the left-footed option.

Manchester United are considering a transfer for star Bundesliga forward: Reports

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils are considering a move for VfB Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy in January. Other Premier League sides such as Arsenal, West Ham United, and Crystal Palace have also shown interest in the Bundesliga forward.

As revealed in the same report, Serhou Guirassy has a release clause of £15 million, which will be reportedly triggered by the Red Devils. The Guinean forward has bagged 16 goals and two assists for Stuttgart in 11 appearances across competitions this season.

According to TalkSPORT, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wanted the Gunners to sign the 27-year-old in 2020 before he joined Stade Rennais.

In the last few years, Manchester United have signed the likes of Jadon Sancho and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the German top-tier league. However, they have failed to shine at Old Trafford.