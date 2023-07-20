"Erik ten Hag is cooking", "Tears in my eyes we are winning the quadruple " - Fans react as Manchester United complete Andre Onana transfer

Manchester United enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement, responding en masse as the club clinched a £47.2 million deal for Andre Onana. This transfer signifies not just another player's addition but the marking of an end and a fresh beginning at Old Trafford.

David De Gea's 12-year tenure as the undisputed sentinel between the sticks has come to an end, making way for a new guardian. However, Onana isn't just stepping into big shoes. He's sliding into gloves that have protected the United goalpost for over a decade.

The financial footwork of this transfer sees an initial splash of £43.8m and a potential top-up of £3.4m linked with Onana's and the club's potential performances, according to Sky Sports.

A deeper dive reveals that this isn't just a mere business transaction, as there's a backstory rich in mutual respect and shared glory.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shares a remarkable history with Onana, as their time at Ajax wasn't just about clinching three league titles and two KNVB Cups. They played some audacious football, culminating in a mesmerizing run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Onana has had a brief stint with Inter Milan, where he concluded his affairs with a Coppa Italia tucked under his belt while leading them to a Champions League final.

Impressively, since he began his career at Ajax, the goalkeeper has maintained 104 clean sheets in a total of 255 appearances, according to Sky Sports.

Here is how fans reacted to the news about the sweeper keeper's move to Old Trafford on Twitter:

𝐄𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐨 𝐄𝐫𝐚💎 @ElGarnachoEra @ManUtd @AndreyOnana our 2nd best signing after bruno, this man is going to change us

维尼熊 @UtdEIIis @ManUtd @AndreyOnana TEARS IN MY EYES WE ARE WINNING THE QUADRUPLE!

consigliere🕊️ @kbonezyy @ManUtd @AndreyOnana Welcome to the best club in the world, Andrey

David de Gea's exit makes way for Andre Onana at Manchester United

The announcement of David De Gea's exit from Manchester United may have surprised many, but it wasn't entirely unforeseen. The months leading up to this climax witnessed a lot of speculation on the Spaniard's contract renewal.

Though he couldn't rival the silverware haul of United legends like Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar, the Spanish sentry's record between the sticks stood out. Yet subtle cues about his imminent departure were sprinkled throughout his final season.

The clearest sign was perhaps the FA Cup final clash against Manchester City. That day, De Gea's 18 wayward passes, the highest by any player, revealed that the end had come.

With his departure, Manchester United's goalpost has a new guardian in Andre Onana. While both keepers are aces in their own right, what sets Onana apart is his uncanny mastery over the ball.

His prowess was aptly described by football journalist Alessandro Schiavone, who, having tracked Onana's exploits with Inter Milan, revealed to the BBC:

"He's a modern keeper, formed in the heralded Ajax 'lab' where a goalkeeper won't make it to the top unless he has the technique of an outfield player. And there's a consensus that Onana's accuracy on the ball, outstanding passing range and dribbling ability are second to none, including [Manchester City's Brazil keeper] Ederson."

Going beyond mere shot-stopping, Onana's attributes redefine goalkeeping. With the Cameroonian set to don the iconic United jersey, Erik Ten Hag and the Red Devils might just have found the fifth defender to play out from the back.