Erik ten Hag echoes Luke Shaw's claims that Manchester United lacked 'passion and desire' in 2-0 Newcastle defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has agreed with Luke Shaw's claim that the side lacked passion and desire in their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Ten Hag's men fell to a second defeat in their last three league fixtures at St James' Park on Sunday (April 2). The Red Devils were lethargic and off the pace as Newcastle secured a memorable win. Joe Willock's 65th-minute header and Callum Wilson's 88th-minute effort did the damage for the Magpies.

Manchester United were celebrating their first trophy in six years the last time they faced Newcastle. However, this occasion was one to forget as they were second best throughout their loss on Tyneside.

Ten Hag ripped into his players for lacking passion. He told Sky Sports following the loss that the Magpies were the better team:

"I hate to say it but they were better today – especially their determination, passion and desire. They wanted to win more so they won."

The Dutch coach added that Manchester United allowed Newcastle too much time on the ball:

“We had our opportunities but then you have to go for goal with the determination they did. It wasn’t good enough. We allowed them too many chances. You have to be hungry and give everything every game."

The Red Devils boss was frustrated with the team's performance collectively rather than just individual performances:

“Our attacking game wasn’t good enough. I don’t want to focus on one person. It was a team performance."

Shaw was equally ruthless in his assessment of the defeat to the Magpies. The left-back was given a torrid time on the left flank by Jacob Murphy. He was honest when admitting that the performance wasn't good enough:

"Not good enough. I feel like every time I speak after games, bad results, I’m always honest."

Manchester United managed just six shots to Newcastle's 22. Shaw feels that the game wasn't won because of quality but rather determination and will:

"Us as a team, we have to be honest, I do feel Newcastle are a very good side but I don’t think they won the game on quality today, they won it on passion and hunger, desire, attitude and they clearly had that higher motivation than we had. That can’t be possible."

Shaw and Co. will look to bounce back against Brentford on Wednesday (April 5). They now sit fourth in the league and hold just a one-point lead over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who face Everton tomorrow.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes thinks Newcastle could have won 6-0

Scholes lets loose on the Red Devils' shaky defensive performance.

Paul Scholes also tore into Manchester United's poor performance against Newcastle. The former Red Devils midfielder explained that the Magpies possess a settled backline while Ten Hag's team doesn't. He told Premier League Productions:

"One thing Newcastle have that (Manchester) United haven't got is they have a settled back four. You saw the difference today, Man United's back four were all over the place today. Dalot, they really had a right go at him with Saint-Maximin, and Antony who never gave his full-back any help and that exposed them."

Scholes added that the scoreline could have been even worse for his former side:

"Honestly, it could have been 4 or 5 or 6-0 and I don't think you could've complained."

