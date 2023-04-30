Erik ten Hag explains why he has dropped 23-year-old superstar from Manchester United XI for PL game against Aston Villa

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained why he decided to drop Antony from the Red Devils' starting lineup to face Aston Villa on Sunday (April 30).

Manchester United are back in Premier League action, hosting Aston Villa at Old Trafford. They're determined to return to winning ways after being held to a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Determined to bounce back from the draw, Ten Hag has made two changes to the team that played against Spurs. Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer, respectively, have replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Antony in the starting lineup.

Although Ten Hag is confident that his preferred lineup will get the job done against Aston Villa, fans are not on board with his team selection. Many have questioned the Dutchman's decision to drop Antony, 23, to the bench despite the player being in fine form.

Ten Hag has said that his decision to drop Antony, as well as Wan-Bissaka, from the starting lineup is prompted by tactical reasons. The manager also stressed the need for him to manage players' workload.

"We have to divide the load of the players, that's one, but also from a tactical perspective (as well). You have a plan, that's why the changes," Ten Hag told MUTV (via the Manchester Evening News)."

Ten Hag added that he chose not to name Antony in the Manchester United starting lineup to protect him while also taking tactics into consideration.

"I tried to explain it in your first question," Ten Hag said. "He (Antony) has played so much ... we have to protect him as well, but also from a tactical point of view, I think it is a good choice today."

The Dutchman can call up Antony's services against Aston Villa if needed, as the Brazil international has been named on the bench.

How has Antony fared for Manchester United?

Antony was one of six players Erik ten Hag signed after taking charge of Manchester United last summer. The Red Devils shelled out a whopping sum of €95 million to snap him up from Ajax.

The Brazilian hit the ground running at Old Trafford, scoring in the 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on his debut. He has bagged eight goals and two assists in 38 appearances across competitions for the Premier League giants.

Although Antony has been inconsistent at times, he has been in good form recently. The attacker scored and assisted as Ten Hag and Co. beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the league a fortnight ago.

Poll : 0 votes