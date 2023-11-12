Erik ten Hag explains how Manchester United will replace him as he prepares to serve one-match ban against Everton

Erik ten Hag will serve a one-match suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the season in Manchester United's win over Luton Town on November 11.

The Red Devils beat Luton 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday. Victor Lindelof scored in the 59th minute after a rebound fell kindly for him after a corner.

With his side having a slender one-goal advantage, tensions were on the rise in the game. This saw Ten Hag complain a couple of times about the refereeing decisions. One incident involving a throw-in saw him being booked.

After the game, the Dutchman explained the reason he was booked, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"The throw in. It was the second time and it was so clear and obvious our ball. It was my remark, therefore I was booked."

When asked about a potential fine, Ten Hag said:

"The players get fined when they get a red card; for a booking, they won't. Not the manager. There is a certain point where you have to accept decisions and I should do as well."

The Dutchman is now banned from the sidelines for Manchester United's trip to Goodison Park to face Everton after the international break. Assistants Steve Mclaren and Mitchell van der Gaag will be in the dugout instead.

Ten Hag showed faith in his coaching staff for the game, saying:

"We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over. My coaching staff is very competent."

Ten Hag's first booking of the season came in a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur and the second one in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Manchester United beat Luton Town to make it four wins out of five

The Red Devils hosted Luton Town on the back of a 4-3 defeat at Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Luton, meanwhile, had held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in their last game. However, they couldn't replicate the performance against Manchester United.

Both sides had plenty of chances to score at Old Trafford on Saturday. However, a 59th-minute emphatic strike from Victor Lindelof from close range turned out to be the difference maker.

Manchester United have now won four of their last five Premier League games, losing only to Manchester City in that time. They are sixth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Luton, meanwhile, are 18th with just six points from 12 games.