Erik ten Hag facing the sack as Manchester United lose 9 of their first 17 games for the first time in 50 years: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly facing a possible sacking as the Red Devils have lost nine of their first 17 matches across all competitions this season.

The most recent of these losses came at the hands of FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8). With the Premier League side 2-0 up, a debatable red card was issued to attacker Marcus Rashford at the stroke of half-time (42').

Following the England international's sending off, Copenhagen fought back to equalize twice in the match, and eventually win it 4-3. After this defeat, Manchester United find themselves bottom of Group B, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Moreover, the Red Devils continue to struggle in the Premier League, currently sitting in eighth, nine points behind rivals and table-toppers Manchester City (27 points).

Amid these circumstances, Football Insider believe that the Dutch tactician could face the sack following the arrival of Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The last time Manchester United recorded poor a start as this was when the club were relegated in the 1973-74 season.

Since taking over as boss of the prestigious Premier League side in the summer of 2022, ten Hag has won 50 of his 79 matches in charge, losing 21. It remains to be seen if the former Ajax manager indeed loses his job in the coming weeks.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville worried for Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Gary Neville said he was worried about Erik ten Hag's future amid the Red Devils' poor start to the 2023/24 season. Notably, the Sky Sports pundit pointed out the club's poor performances even on winning days.

The Manchester side were able to narrowly edge past Fulham, Sheffield United, and Brentford in recent Premier League matches. Their latest 1-0 league win against the Cottagers saw the home side register more attempts compared to the visiting Manchester United (18 and 15).

Speaking about Ten Hag's future, Neville said (via TeamTalk):

“At the moment it is worrying stuff for him, losing matches but the performances have been really awful. Even the ones they have won in the last few weeks. Nowhere near good enough.

“You knew if half decent teams came to Old Trafford they would be back with losses again."

Since taking over last summer, the Dutchman registered his only trophy at Old Trafford by winning the Carabao Cup in the 2022/23 season. Up next for Ten Hag and Co. is a Premier League match at home against Luton Town on Saturday (November 11).