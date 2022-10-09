Erik ten Hag furious with Manchester United players for not knowing about club's history; asks them to visit the Old Trafford museum - Report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly enraged with his players for their lack of knowledge about the club's history. He has also demanded that his players visit the Old Trafford museum.

The Red Devils have opened the 2022-23 season on a mixed note, registering six wins and four losses in 10 games across all competitions.

After losing his first two matches in charge, Ten Hag guided the team to four back-to-back Premier League wins. However, the record 20-time domestic winners slumped to a humiliating 6-3 defeat against arch-rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday (2 October).

According to The Sun, Ten Hag is furious with his players for not knowing about the club's glorious history, which includes three European Cup triumphs. He is said to be of the belief that his squad should gain a greater understanding of what it means to represent the club.

A Manchester United insider revealed:

"The manager was furious with the performance against City. He was saying to the players that anyone representing Manchester United cannot freeze and get beaten so badly. He said, 'You're playing for United. Do you not know what that means, given the history of the club?'"

The source added:

"He asked them what they knew about the club. When some said they had never been to look around the museum or only walked through it, he was astounded. He's visited twice since joining this summer."

The source continued:

"He has told all the players they need to make time to go in either before it opens or after it closes, so they can learn more about what it means to represent United."

Manchester United are currently seventh in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 12 points from seven games. The club are next scheduled to face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (9 October).

Erik ten Hag calls on Manchester United players to be more "nasty" on the pitch

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Everton, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag asserted that his players have to be smarter with their tackles and duels (via The Guardian):

"I know what [nasty] is – in that manner we can progress and sometimes also play a little bit smarter. Like we have too many bookings. I wonder why we collect so many and I don't understand. Like the first booking on Sunday, I really don’t understand."

He added:

"We want to play tough, we want to keep the game going and then in the second minute, it's already a booking for Diogo [Dalot]. Clear, it was a foul, but a booking?

"Also, I saw many other bookings where I think, 'Is that necessary?' But also take it to the players. I have to keep reminding them to play smart but they have to play nasty as well."

