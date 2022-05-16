Erik ten Hag gives his honest opinion on Manchester United missing out on Champions League football next season

Manchester United have officially missed out on sealing a spot to participate in the UEFA Champions League next season following their mediocre outing in the Premier League this term.

Newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag has reacted to the setback, admitting that it's painful to play outside of Europe's elite tournament in the upcoming campaign.

Erik ten Hag has carved a name for himself in the Champions League in recent years, with his Ajax team stepping up to the plate against the continent's big boys on multiple occasions.

The tactician has refused to deny that he will miss the competition dearly next season.

"Painful for United, but also for me," he was quoted as saying by Express. "It's a competition I'm gonna miss incredibly. But working in the Premier League makes up for a lot."

It is worth mentioning that Erik ten Hag has terminated his contract with Ajax so that he can resume work at Manchester United six weeks early.

He's expected to be in the stands when the Red Devils play their final Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday (May 22).

The Dutchman has opened up on his decision to start work at Old Trafford early, which will force him to miss Ajax's upcoming team party. He explained:

"Because we have agreed that I will be employed by United from May 16. There are still a few things that need to be done in preparation for the season.

"Among other things, with regard to the content of the staff and the composition of the selection. I will leave my mark and I have to do it very carefully."

Can Erik ten Hag revive Manchester United?

The Dutchman has already waved goodbye to Ajax

It goes without saying that Manchester United have been a mere shadow of themselves since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in May 2013. The club has invested in many managers ever since but have had very little to show for it.

After falling embarrassingly this term, Erik ten Hag will be charged with the task of bringing the team back on track. Considering his exploits at Ajax, it is evident that he has what it takes to build a team for long-lasting success.

With more support and better players to work with at Old Trafford, the tactician will have a lot at his disposal. It remains to be seen if he will get the job done.

