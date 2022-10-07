Erik ten Hag gives his verdict on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in Europa League win over Omonia

Following Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has given his thoughts on how Cristiano Ronaldo fared in the clash against Cyprus-based outfit Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League yesterday (October 6)

After benching Ronaldo in the Premier League at the weekend, Erik Ten Hag deployed the Portuguese as a center-forward against Omonia. Unfortunately, things didn't go well for the player.

Ronaldo struggled to make an impact, failing to find the back of the net despite having nine attempts at goal and hitting the woodwork once. He ended up recording just one assist to his name as Manchester United earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory away from home.

Speaking after the game, Erik Ten Hag refused to buy into claims that Cristiano Ronaldo struggled against Omonia. He insisted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had an impact on the game despite not converting any of his shots.

The Manchester United manager said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

"The first two, good saves from the goalie, so he had a couple of chances, he created a couple of chances. He was involved with a good run with the first goal for Marcus Rashford, so he had an impact in this game."

He added:

"I think we created a lot of chances tonight, we count them only in the first half already 14, so there was a lot of threat to the opponent's goal."

Will Erik Ten Hag pick Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's line-up this weekend?

The struggles continue for the Portuguese.

The Red Devils are scheduled to take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League this Sunday (October 9). All eyes will be on Ten Hag to see whether he will use Ronaldo following another goalless outing for the attacker yesterday.

As things stand, it is highly likely that the forward will return to the bench at the weekend, given his barren spell in front of goal and the importance of the fixture.

The form of Rashford and Anthony Martial, who combined to score the Red Devils' three goals yesterday, will only make it more difficult for the Portuguese to start.

