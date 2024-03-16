Erik ten Hag handed massive boost as injured Manchester United star is set to return against Liverpool - Reports 

Manchester United have received a big boost ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 17.

As per The Athletic (via mufcMPB), Mason Mount is set to return to the matchday squad of the big clash. This would be the Englishman's first involvement in a matchday squad since November.

The Red Devils signed Mount from Chelsea for an initial fee of £55 million last summer. However, he's made only 12 appearances across competitions for them, missing 28 games due to injury so far. The English midfielder trained with the first team last week and is now set to return to the matchday squad against Liverpool.

This comes as a big boost to Manchester United, who have had to deal with numerous injury issues throughout this season. The likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Mount have missed a large chunk of their campaign so far.

Mount, meanwhile, failed to impress in his initial 12 appearances for the Red Devils, providing one assist. He will hope to get back to action and revitalize his form as we enter the business end of the campaign.

Erik ten Hag provides team news ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool

The Red Devils have a number of players returning from their respective injuries against Liverpool on Sunday. They include Rasmus Hojlund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Liverpool clash, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

"We had a good week. All the players you mentioned [Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and Hojlund], they returned on the pitch. Partly in the start of the week and, today, we had a session that they were all training.

"I think [they're going to be available]. We have, tomorrow, one session. We have to see how they recover from this tomorrow. But it looks good."

Maguire has been in good form this season in his 23 appearances across competitions. He has also contributed two goals and two assists in some crucial games for Manchester United this season.

Hojlund, meanwhile, struggled initially since arriving from Atalanta for £72 million last summer, failing to score in his first 14 Premier League games. He has, however, scored seven goals and provided two assists in his last six league appearances.

Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, has made 17 appearances this season and provided two assists. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia injured, Wan-Bissaka is the only other fullback alongside Diogo Dalot at Manchester United.