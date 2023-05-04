 Erik ten Hag hilariously offers Manchester United legend a bottle of wine after previous 'lack of respect' comments

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag brought Paul Ince a bottle of wine after previously being accused of lacking respect by the former Red Devils midfielder.

Ten Hag sent Sky Sports pundits Ince and Jamie Redknapp into hysterics when he brought a bottle of wine to the former Reading manager. The Dutch coach did so with criticism he received from Ince in mind.

Manchester United secured a 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup fourth round in February. Ince was in charge of the Clarets at the time but was aggrieved not to have shared a glass of wine following the game. He said (via talkSPORT):

"It disappointed me because none of the United staff asked me in for a glass of wine. I didn’t like that, it’s a lack of respect. Whoever it is, win, lose or draw, you say pop in for a drink. Whether it’s wine or tea it doesn’t really matter."

Ten Hag wore a smirk on his face when brandishing the wine for Ince. He stated:

"I owe him one."

Ince responded by thanking him but Ten Hag did insist:

"There's not always time for a drink after the game."

The former Manchester United midfielder then replied:

"We'll share it after you win the cup final okay?"

The Red Devils have the chance to add their second piece of silverware to an impressive debut season under Ten Hag. They face Manchester City in the first Manchester Derby in an FA Cup final on June 3.

However, their focus before that final is on finishing in the top four of the Premier League. They are in action against high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex tonight (May 4). Ten Hag's men sit fourth in the league, with a four-point lead over fifth-placed Liverpool.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag comments on clash with Brighton

Ten Hag's side face a tricky Brighton side.

Manchester United will be wary of a Brighton side that are out for revenge at the Amex. They were beaten by the Red Devils 7-6 on penalties in the FA Cup semifinals on April 23.

Ten Hag knows that his side are up against a massive battle with the Seagulls. He has talked up his troops' preparations for the game, saying (via UtdPlug):

“It’s going to be a huge battle. We have to get ready for that so we are in preparation, fully focused, full of energy and going into the battle.”

Brighton were 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in August. Roberto De Zerbi's side have enjoyed a superb season and will be tricky hosts.

