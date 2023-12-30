Erik ten Hag hints at position change for Manchester United star after his performance in win against Aston Villa

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hinted that wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho could be deployed on the right flank more often moving forward. The 19-year-old put in an excellent performance, starting on the right wing for the Red Devils against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

While Garnacho has been predominantly used on the left flank throughout his career, Ten Hag handed him a start on the opposite flank against Aston Villa. The position change was intended to accommodate Marcus Rashford on the left flank, who looked out of place when played on the right.

Garnacho scored his first-ever brace for Manchester United to inspire a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag has now hinted that the Argentine attacker could be used more often on the right flank. The Manchester United boss also claimed that players will have to adapt to different roles as he looks to find the right balance in the side.

Ten Hag told Sky Sports, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"You always try to find the balance. The balance on Boxing Day was very good with Garna on the right, Rasmus in the middle and Marcus Rashford off the left. Hopefully, we can continue that. It is not only about the wingers. You also want the full-backs there. But we have often had to make compromises over the first half of the season."

The Dutchman added:

"Diogo Dalot is right-footed and on the left side. It can work very good but it is not always beneficial for your strikers. With Garnacho on the right you get a right-footer, a different type of player who can go inside but also go outside.

"We want those dynamics with swapping positions, combinations, getting in behind, bringing it out of the triangles and, from there, serving our strikers."

Garnacho has been one of the bright sparks for Manchester United in an otherwise forgettable season. The young winger has scored five goals and provided one assist in 25 games across competitions.

Dimitar Berbatov predicts Rasmus Hojlund's goal count for Manchester United in 2024

Dimitar Berbatov has backed Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund to do well in the Premier League in the upcoming year. The former Bulgaria international has predicted that the Danish hitman will score 17 league goals in the calendar year 2024.

When asked on Betfair how many goals Hojlund will score this year, he said:

"I'll go for 17 goals."

Hojlund has had to wait until Boxing Day for his first league goal for United in 15 appearances.

He joined the club from Atalanta in the summer in a deal reportedly worth an initial £64 million plus £8 million in performance-related add-ons. He scored the winner as Manchester United secured a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa.