Erik ten Hag issues injury update on 2 key players ahead of Manchester United's UEL clash against Real Betis

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has ruled Marcel Sabitzer and Anthony Martial out of his side's clash with Real Betis. The Red Devils host Los Verdiblancos in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie on Thursday (March 9).

Ten Hag's side will be looking to put their sorry 7-0 thrashing to Liverpool behind them when they take on Manuel Pellegrini's side. However, they will be without Sabitzer and Martial for the encounter.

The Dutch coach held a pre-match press conference ahead of the game at Old Trafford. He said (via UtdPlug):

"We have a strong programme. But I think we are quite good. The only disappointment is Marcel Sabitzer is not available, as well as Anthony Martial."

UtdTruthful @Utdtruthful Official: Erik ten Hag confirms that Anthony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer are unavliable to face Real Betis on Thursday! [mu] Official: Erik ten Hag confirms that Anthony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer are unavliable to face Real Betis on Thursday! [mu] #mufc 🚨🇫🇷 Official: Erik ten Hag confirms that Anthony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer are unavliable to face Real Betis on Thursday! [mu] #mufc https://t.co/o2otA6PUlD

Sabitzer has featured seven times for Manchester United since arriving on loan from Bayern Munich in January. The Austrian midfielder featured in the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday (March 5). However, it appears he may have picked up a knock in training, the extent of his injury or illness was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Martial has struggled with injury woes throughout the campaign. He has been sidelined with a hip injury, missing the Red Devils' last nine games across competitions with the problem. He has scored six goals and provided two assists in 14 matches.

Ten Hag may have to use Marcus Rashford in the striker's role once again, with Wout Weghorst in a deeper role. They face a Betis side who sit fifth in La Liga and managed a 0-0 draw with reigning champions Real Madrid on Sunday (March 5).

Manchester United's Sabitzer explains how game time has helped him settle at Old Trafford

Marcel Sabitzer is enjoying his game time.

Sabitzer joined Manchester United on loan until the end of the season seeking more first-team opportunities. He was deemed surplus to requirements at Bayern before the move but has enjoyed a more prominent role with the Red Devils.

The Austrian explains how he is loving the amount of fixtures that have come United's way. They are competing in three competitions after lifting the Carabao Cup in February. He told the club's official website:

"I think so (the fixture schedule has helped him settle). Every footballer loves the games."

Sabitzer added that he wants to play every game possible:

"That’s good we have a lot of games. We are fit, we are ready and enjoying the moment. One hundred per cent [I can play three games a week]. I saw the comment Bruno [Fernandes] did and it was the same for me. I want to play every day, if possible, I am ready for every game."

Morgan @utdscope Like if you’d sign Sabitzer permanently Like if you’d sign Sabitzer permanently ❤️ https://t.co/y8tc8bnYUD

Speculation grows over Sabitzer's long-term future with Bayern seemingly willing to part ways permanently. Reports claim that Manchester United may face competition from Juventus in the summer for his permanent signature.

Poll : 0 votes