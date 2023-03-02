European giants to compete with Manchester United to sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly face competition from Juventus in their bid to sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich.

According to Calciomercato (via Bavarian Football Works), the Bianconeri are interested in bringing Sabitzer to the Allianz Stadium next summer. The Austrian is currently with the Red Devils, who brought him to Old Trafford in January on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Manchester United could have the upper hand in a potential bidding war with Juventus. Sabitzer's agent Roger Wittmann indicated last month that his client was happy in England, saying (as quoted by talkSPORT):

“At Manchester United, we see Marcel from Leipzig again. I’m very happy for him.

“He loves this English hardness! It was clear from the start that the Premier League was a great fit for him. He’s an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can there. And that’s what’s needed there.”

However, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag refused to offer a direct answer when asked about the club potentially tying Sabitzer down to a permanent deal. He said earlier this week:

"I think it’s much too quick, much too soon to talk about that. First, we are in this season. That is where the only focus has to be. No distractions for what is coming next season."

Bayern Munich notably signed Sabitzer from RB Leipzig only in the summer of 2021. He made 30 appearances in his first season with the Bavarians before adding 24 more in the first half of the ongoing campaign. His current deal with the German giants runs until the summer of 2025.

Marcel Sabitzer has enjoyed a solid stint so far with Manchester United

Manchester United moved to loan in Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day in January following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury. While some viewed it as a panic buy, the Austrian has fit well into Erik ten Hag's playing style with some solid displays since arriving at Old Trafford.

Overall, Sabitzer has featured six times across all competitions for the Red Devils and is yet to record a goal or assist. Four of those appearances have come in the Premier League in which he has averaged 1.3 key passes, 1.3 interceptions and 2.3 tackles per game.

He has already lifted his first title with Manchester United as well, playing 21 minutes in their 2-0 Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle United on February 26. On Wednesday (March 1), he put in another solid performance to help his side progress into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over West Ham United.

