Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag addresses futures of on-loan stars Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains reticent about loanees Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer's future at the club.

Both players joined the Red Devils in the January transfer window, but their deals don't include a buy option.

Speaking about the duo's future at Old Trafford, Ten Hag stressed the need to focus on the current season as they compete in three competitions. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think it’s much too quick, much too soon to talk about that. First, we are in this season. That is where the only focus has to be.

"No distractions for what is coming next season. No, we are in this season and we are in the right positon in this moment. This is the position we want to be because we are competing in three competitions."

Weghorst, 30, joined Manchester United from Burnley after spending the first half of the season on loan at Besiktas. He has scored one goal and provided two assists in 12 games across competitions.

The Dutch striker has filled in well for the injured Anthony Martial and has also been used as a No. 10 with Marcus Rashford up top at times.

Wout Weghorst has his eyes on a potential quadruple at Manchester United 🗣 "Four trophies? One is done, three left."

Sabitzer, meanwhile, joined Manchester United in a Deadline Day move from Bayern Munich following Christian Eriksen's injury. The Austrian midfielder has made five appearances so far and put in some battling performances in the middle of the pitch.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial's expected return

Anthony Martial has suffered massively this season with different injuries, including issues with his Achilles, back, hamstring, and now hip. He has made 14 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season, contributing six goals and two assists.

Football Daily @footballdaily Anthony Martial

Luke Shaw

Fred



Erik ten Hag provides team news ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup game with West Ham.

Asked if the Frenchman could return to action before March, Ten Hag stated (via manutd.com):

"I hope but I won't give a prospective [time] or an expectation about that. [I will] let him do his work as several times now he has been back and he drops back too quickly.

"So we [have to] give him the time and I hope he is [then] on board [as available again], but first, in this moment, we are doing really well in the set-up."

He added:

"When he is available, we will have another option, a good option. Let's give him the time and we will see when he is back. Then we will be happy because we have a quality option extra for the rest of the season.''

Manchester United will next host West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, March 1.

