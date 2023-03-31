Erik ten Hag issues injury update on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial ahead of Manchester United's game against Newcastle

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are in contention to play for Manchester United against Newcastle United on Sunday (April 2). However, he is yet to reveal if the duo will be fit enough to start the game.

Manchester United are aiming to finish at least third in the Premier League and see the upcoming game as a six-pointer. They face the Magpies, who are also chasing a place in the top four this season.

Ahead of the match, Ten Hag was quizzed about the availability of Rashford and Martial. He spoke about the Englishman first and said (via Manchester United's official website):

"I've good hope, he trained but he had to do some treatment, he had to do some individual training, today he joined in with the group. We have one more day. I have a good hope he will be available."

He added about the Frenchman:

"He's training, so for two weeks now, I think he can be in."

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League table with 50 points from 26 games and will face Newcastle United in a crucial top-four encounter.

Marcus Rashford urged to sign new contract at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is still in contract talks with Manchester United and is yet to pen a new deal. He will be entering the final 12 months of his deal in the summer and has interest from PSG and other top European clubs.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Ten Hag urged Rashford to sign a new deal and said (via Mirror):

"I think he understands Man United is his club, that's first, and also in this environment, in this team, he is playing his best football. He is improving and that is about him. Because he is working on the good things, he is giving 100 per cent energy and he has a good plan and I think also in this team he can bring his qualities."

He added:

"So this team can help him be in the right position to score goals when he is good at. This team is constructed like this so that his qualities come in front. So I think he knows that but, definitely, he is important for us. If we want to get the success we want, we need him."

Reports earlier this week suggested that the forward was demanding £500,000 per week, however, Rashford was quick to dismiss the rumors (via Evening Standard).

