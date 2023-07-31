Erik ten Hag makes interesting claim on Harry Maguire’s Manchester United future

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has given his take on the Harry Maguire situation. The former Red Devils skipper has been rumoured to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The Premier League outfit's manager claims that the 30-year-old needs to fight for his place amid interest from other clubs. He said (via ESPN):

"He is a very good centre-back, and I believe in the potential of Harry Maguire. It's just that he has to prove himself and fight his way into the team. It's up to him, and I think he can do it."

ESPN revealed on July 29 that West Ham United had a bid of £20 million rejected for the central defender. The Hammers' London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are also said to be interested in the former Leicester City defender.

Maguire, who has been club captain since 2019, will no longer hold the post. His teammate, Bruno Fernandes, was named Manchester United's skipper. Talking about the reasons for the change, the former Ajax coach added (via ESPN):

"It's nothing against Harry, it was in advantage of the team. Then you make the decision. But I will not say that Harry isn't part of this group. He has to fight for his position."

Currently, the Red Devils have set a £40 million price tag for Maguire. Should the valuation not be met, ten Hag is reportedly happy to keep the defender at Old Trafford (via ESPN).

"He has got to move on"- Pundit believes Harry Maguire must leave Manchester United

According to ESPN pundit Stewart Robson, Harry Maguire has to leave Manchester United this summer. The 30-year-old is the Red Devils' fourth choice in the position, as per Robson. Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane are certainly ahead of Maguire in the pecking order.

While claiming that the England international has lost his confidence and pace, he said (via ESPN):

"He has got to move on."

West Ham are interested in acquiring the services of Maguire. Addressing the rumors of a move to the Hammers, Robson added (via ESPN):

"I think he would be a good signing for them."

As of now, West Ham have had their £20 million bid for the Manchester United defender rejected.