Erik ten Hag names 4 players who always set the standards at Manchester United training

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag named four players who set the standards in training ahead of his side's 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday, March 9. The Red Devils ended their two-match losing streak thanks to two first-half penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United manager praised Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez as the best trainers in the squad. The Dutchman highlighted Lisandro Martinez in particular for his attitude in training. Ten Hag said, as quoted by Centre Devils:

“Varane, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Lisandro Martinez when he is in the training pitch, he is always on the front foot.”

Varane, Casemiro and Fernandes are three of the most senior players at the club while Martinez, despite being 26, has plenty of experience at the highest level. Varane and Casemiro were formerly on the books of Real Madrid where they won the lot, and it's only natural that they have significant influence at Manchester United.

Fernandes currently dons the armband and is one of the fittest players in the world. Martinez, nicknamed 'Butcher', is a player who always gives his all on the pitch but has struggled with injury problems this season.

The Red Devils remain sixth in the Premier League despite their win against Everton with 47 points in 28 games. They trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by eight points and fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points. Villa and Spurs play each other on Sunday, March 10.

Former Premier League manager heaps praise on Manchester United youngster after Everton win

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew has lavished praise on Alejandro Garnacho following his display in their 2-0 win against Everton. The Argentine wonderkid won two penalties for his side with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converting both to secure all three points for Erik ten Hag's side.

Pardew singled out Garnacho for his excellent display against Sean Dyche's side and tipped him to become a crucial player for the Red Devils in the years to come. The former Newcastle United manager said:

“Garnacho has been brilliant, he’s such a talent this boy. If he can improve from where he is now he can be a really important player for Manchester United. He’s had some really nice moments today."

Garnacho has been excellent for Manchester United this campaign having contributed seven goals and three assists in 37 games across competitions.