"He can be a really important player for Manchester United" - Alan Pardew praises Red Devils star's performance in Everton win

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has heaped praise on Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho for his display against Everton on Saturday, March 9.

The Red Devils secured a 2-0 victory over Everton in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Garnacho posed a great attacking threat to the Toffees, winning two penalties in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to the spot and slotted it into the bottom right corner in the 12th minute. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford converted his penalty with a well-placed finish into the bottom left, sending Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the wrong way in the 35th minute.

Garnacho registered 49 touches over the regulation 90, 10 of which were inside the opposition box, and maintained a pass accuracy of 81% (via FotMob). The Manchester United winger's display earned plaudits from Pardew, who believes Garnacho can develop into an integral first-team player for Erik ten Hag.

Pardew said on talkSPORT (as quoted by HITC):

“Garnacho has been brilliant, he’s such a talent this boy. If he can improve from where he is now he can be a really important player for Manchester United."

The former West Ham United boss added:

"He’s had some really nice moments today.”

Garnacho has registered 37 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

"I don’t think anyone sees a future" - Chris Sutton slams 'deluded' Erik ten Hag for Manchester United's performances this season

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has lambasted Erik ten Hag for glossing up Manchester United's performances this season. The pundit believes the Dutchman's days are numbered at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag had an excellent debut season (2022-23), leading the Red Devils to a third-place finish and lifting the Carabao Cup trophy. This campaign, Manchester United have displayed inconsistent form in the Premier League and finished dead last in the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Sutton laid into the former Ajax boss on It's All Kicking Off podcast, saying (via Football365):

“Erik ten Hag is deluded. I think Man United have done a full circle under him. The biggest concern – and I appreciate managers have to put a positive spin on things – is listening to Ten Hag saying things like ‘we are progressing, that was a good."

He added:

“If I was a Man United fan I would really be questioning what the manager is saying and the way the team are playing. The truth is I don’t think anyone sees a future for Erik ten Hag beyond this season.”

United are sixth in the Premier League table after 15 wins, two draws, and 11 losses this campaign. The Red Devils are eight points adrift of the top four, having played one game more than fourth-placed Aston Villa.