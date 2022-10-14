Erik ten Hag offers encouraging update over fitness of 26-year-old Manchester United star ahead of Newcastle game

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that Anthony Martial could return for the side's encounter with Newcastle United on October 16.

Martial incurred a back problem in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Everton on October 9.

The French striker missed Ten Hag's side's 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia on October 13 but could be fit to return for the clash with Newcastle this weekend.

He had impressed in the games he has appeared in so far this season, managing three goals and two assists in four appearances.

Ten Hag was speaking to the media ahead of the game against the Magpies at Old Trafford when he gave an update on Martial (via Manchester Evening News):

"Anthony Martial can be but we have to wait to see how he develops in the coming hours."

Football Daily @footballdaily Anthony Martial

Harry Maguire



Erik ten Hag gives an injury update on his Manchester United squad ahead of Newcastle United this weekend.

In Martial's absence, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken up the centre-forward role and scored a vital winner in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Everton.

However, the Portuguese then started against Omonia in the Europa League on October 13 and disappointed, unable to convert seven shots.

Martial may expect to rival Ronaldo for a starting berth under Ten Hag but the fact that he is only just returning from his knock may see him settle for a spot on the bench.

Ronaldo has bagged just two goals in nine appearances this campaign and has started just one league game this season.

Manchester United are currently fifth, winning five and losing three of their eight league fixtures. Meanwhile, Newcastle are trailing them in sixth by just a point.

utdreport @utdreport Anthony Martial is back Anthony Martial is back 😍🇫🇷 https://t.co/qyCMwzg9MB

Manchester United manager Ten Hag rules Maguire out of Newcastle clash

Maguire will play no part on Sunday

Ten Hag then touched on Harry Maguire's availability for the game, with the English defender having missed Manchester United's last four outings:

"Harry Maguire will not make this [game] but it doesn't take long, I think. I think next week he'll be back in team training or over [the] next week."

Maguire picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty with England at the end of September.

The Manchester United captain was dropped by Ten Hag following two defeats his side encountered at the start of the season.

The Dutch tactician has predominantly used the partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez and the duo can expect to line-up against Newcastle.

Maguire will be eager to get game time under his belt with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

The tournament kicks off in late November and Maguire is expected to be in the squad Gareth Southgate chooses to take to Qatar.

