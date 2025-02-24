Erik ten Hag opens up on ‘one thing’ he misses about Manchester United following Old Trafford exit

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on the one thing he has missed since his exit from the club. The Dutchman has admitted that he misses the Red Devils' iconic stadium Old Trafford the most.

Manchester United's part-owners INEOS sacked Ten Hag on October 28, following a poor start to the 2024-25 season. He signed a new one-year deal just a few months before his dismissal after helping the Red Devils win the FA Cup last season.

However, INEOS failed to keep their trust in the former Ajax manager after a hugely disappointing start to the new season. Ten Hag is currently enjoying his break and has insisted that he is not keen to take a new job before the end of the season.

While reflecting on his time at Manchester United, the Dutchman has claimed that he misses Old Trafford the most. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“If there’s one thing I miss, it’s Old Trafford.”

Expectations were big from Ten Hag when he was named the Red Devils' manager in the summer of 2022. He had a decent first season at the club, helping the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League and win the League Cup.

The 2023-24 was a big fall off in terms of league form as the 20-time English champions could only secure an eighth-placed finish. However, he managed to keep his job and even sign a new deal thanks to an FA Cup win.

Manchester United eyeing a move for Barcelona star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal), Ruben Amorim wants the 21-year-old to bolster his wing-back options.

Amorim has endured a disastrous start to life at Old Trafford and is reportedly looking to add more firepower to his side. With 12 losses in 26 league games, the Red Devils sit 15th in the table.

Balde has been a regular starter for Barcelona since making his senior debut for his boyhood club in 2021. He has featured 112 times for the Blaugrana till date having scored thrice and produced 13 assists. The bombarding left-back has been excellent for Hansi Flick's side this season, scoring once and providing six assists in 33 games.

