Manchester United plotting move for 21-year-old Barcelona star amid interest from several European clubs: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly among the host of clubs from across Europe interested in the signature of Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal), the Red Devils are plotting an ambitious move for the Spain international.

Manager Ruben Amorim is understood to be looking to strengthen in several areas across the pitch in the summer. Things have not gone his way since he took charge at Old Trafford in November as Manchester United find themselves 15th in the Premier League table.

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde has reportedly emerged as a target for the English giants following his solid showings this season. The 21-year-old has been one of the most consistent players for Hansi Flick's side this campaign.

Having come through Barca's esteemed La Masia academy, Balde has already made 111 appearances for his boyhood club. He has scored three goals and provided 13 assists in the process helping La Blaugrana win three trophies.

Balde has featured 32 times under Flick this season scoring once while setting up six goals. He had a rather underwhelming 2023-24 season but has returned to his absolute best under the German manager.

Manchester United only signed Patrick Dorgu in January who is yet to make an impression amid the Red Devils' struggles. They also have Luke Shaw in their ranks who has struggled with injuries in recent years.

Balde could be a solid addition to Ruben Amorim's side but it would be unlikely to see the 21-year-old leave Barcelona for the struggling Red Devils. The youngster has what it takes to become a mainstay in Barca's backline for many years to come.

Manchester United preparing €100m move for Barcelona star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to splash €100 million for the services of Barcelona star Ronald Araujo. As per Spanish media house Fichajes.net, Ruben Amorim wants the Uruguay international to shore up his defence.

Araujo joined the Spanish giants in 2018 from Boston River and eventually became a key player following a short stint with the B team. He established himself as one of the best young central defenders on the planet in recent years.

The 25-year-old has only been able to make eight appearances across competitions this season because of injury problems. Despite this, La Blaugrana view him as a key cog in their machine and are unlikely to let him depart.

Owing to his financial struggles, a €100 million fee could be too good to turn down for Barcelona. Manchester United have been leaky at the back this season and have slipped down to 15th in the table.

