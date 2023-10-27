"Erik ten Hag owes him an apology" – Pundit backs Manchester United outcast to play a lot more after recent performances

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has asserted that Harry Maguire is likely to play more for Manchester United on the back of his recent outings. He has also claimed that manager Erik ten Hag should apologise for forcing the defender's exit earlier this summer.

Maguire, 30, has recently impressed one and all with his fine performances for his team this campaign. He has helped them win all three of their last games, keeping a shutout and netting the decisive goal in a 1-0 UEFA Champions League Group A clash against Copenhagen.

Prior to the start of the season, Maguire was speculated to leave Old Trafford after failing to earn Ten Hag's trust in the 2022-23 term. He was reportedly linked with a £30 million move to West Ham United in the summer, but he decided to stay at his club and fight for his spot.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Sherwood shared his thoughts on the 60-cap England international's situation at Manchester United. He said (h/t GOAL):

"Maguire was getting shoved out the door and you could see that the manager was trying to edge him out but he didn't want to leave. He probably looked around the dressing room, saw how flaky the other players in his position were and decided that he’d eventually get some minutes."

Urging Ten Hag to offer an apology to the Englishman, Sherwood said:

"As a manager, when you have a player like Maguire who wants to give everything for the cause and leave nothing on the pitch, you can deal with that. I think he will play a lot more now, and I think Erik ten Hag owes him an apology."

Chris Sutton offers prediction for encounter between Manchester United and rivals City

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea attacker Chris Sutton predicted a 5-1 victory for Manchester City in their Premier League contest at Manchester United on Sunday (October 29). He wrote:

"The talk before the season started was whether United were any closer to City but, from what we've seen, they are miles off and I am expecting this game to prove it. I might give United a goal, because of their threat on the break, but City should still run away with it."

Manchester City, who lifted their fifth Premier League title in six years last season, are currently in second place in the 2023-24 domestic table. They are on 21 points from nine games, six ahead of their rivals.

The Cityzens have won 13 games, drawn thrice and lost eight times in their last 24 Premier League encounters against Manchester United.