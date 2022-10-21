Erik ten Hag provides clear fitness update on Anthony Martial ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Anthony Martial will miss the clash with Chelsea on October 22.

The French striker suffered two injuries at the start of the campaign, missing seven games through an Achilles problem and three with a back issue.

He sat out the Red Devils' impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19 and he won't return for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Ten Hag was quoted as telling the media in his pre-match presser (via Samuel Luckhurst):

"Martial is still out."

It comes as a blow to United, who will also be without Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese striker was punished for his actions during the victory over Spurs.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel as an unused substitute in the 89th minute despite Ten Hag being able to make two more substitutions.

A lack of centre-forward options at Old Trafford is now becoming problematic for Ten Hag.

Martial's constant fitness issues have limited the Frenchman to just three appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Manchester United are up against a Chelsea side who currently sit one place above them in fourth by a point.

A win is vital for the Red Devils in their quest for a top-four finish.

They have started the league campaign with six wins, one draw and three defeats in 10 fixtures.

Ten Hag's men are coming off the back of a superb victory over Spurs in what was their best performance to date under the Dutch tactician.

Chelsea have likewise been in impressive form under Graham Potter, winning five and drawing two fo seven fixtures in all competitions.

Marcus Rashford tasked with the centre-forward role at Manchester United

Rashford has become Ten Hag's first-choice striker

In the absence of Martial and Ronaldo, it will likely be Rashford who is chosen up-front for the Red Devils against the Blues.

The English forward has scored five goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

The Sun reported back in August that Rashford had asked Ten Hag when he would be playing as a centre-forward.

Clearly, the Englishman feels he flourishes best in the central role and in the aftermath of that meeting he scored a double in a 2-1 win over Liverpool.

However, speculation has grown over the future of Ronaldo and injury issues continue to hamper Martial's involvement.

Manchester United seem to be in need of a new striker which would only help bring more competition in attack.

Switching to Manchester United's encounter with Chelsea this weekend, Rashford boasts a record of five goals in 15 appearances against the Blues.

Poll : 0 votes