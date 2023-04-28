Erik ten Hag provides Harry Maguire fitness update after Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has provided an update on Harry Maguire's fitness following the Red Devils' 2-2 stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur.

The United skipper was a surprise absentee in Ten Hag's starting XI against the Lilywhites, having picked up an injury in training.

The former Leicester City star was not even named on the bench as the duo of Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof started at the heart of the defence.

To make things worse, Manchester United also did not have a single natural centre-back option on the bench.

Following the game, Erik Ten Hag has claimed that he is unsure whether the England international will be ready to face Aston Villa on Sunday. He said, as quoted by Manchester United official website:

“In this moment, I can’t say anything about that. We have to wait, to talk with the medical and to talk with Harry. We will see.”

The Dutch manager also backed his side to find a way in Maguire's absence. He added:

“We have proved we can sort it out. And I’m convinced we can do it today as well."

The Red Devils looked quite comfortable with a 2-0 lead against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, April 27 but conceded twice to settle for just a point.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a two-goal lead in the first half but Spurs made a comeback in the second half.

Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min scored for the north London giants in the second half.

Harry Maguire has started the last few games for the Red Devils, with the duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

However, the England international has failed to take advantage of the situation and could potentially be sold in the summer.

The defender, who cost the Red Devils £80 million in 2019 (signed from Leicester City), has not been able to live up to his massive price tag.

He has only made 28 appearances for United this season, playing a total of 1490 minutes under Ten Hag.

Manchester United interested in Brazilian defender who has been impressive in Ligue 1

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco's Brazilian defender Vanderson this summer.

The Red Devils are understood to be keen on strengthening their right-back pool in the summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have performed well so far this season but the Red Devils are believed to be in the market for options.

As reported by RMC Sport, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong has also emerged as one of the targets for the Old Trafford club alongside Vanderson.

Vanderson, valued at €18 million, has made 34 appearances for AS Monaco so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

He joined Monaco from Brazilian side Gremio in January 2022 and is contracted with the French club until 2027.

