Erik ten Hag provides injury update on 2 key Manchester United players ahead of UCL game against Bayern Munich

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a positive update on Mason Mount and Raphael Varane's recoveries from injury as they prepare to face Bayern Munich.

Both Varane and Mount have been sidelined with fitness issues, missing the Red Devils' last two games. Ten Hag's side have suffered two 3-1 consecutive defeats to Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Manchester United manager couldn't confirm that either will be available for the trip to Bayern on Wednesday (September 20). However, he did speak positively about their returns to fitness (via the club's official website):

“Both are in a good place. They are shortly coming [towards] a return.”

Mount joined United from Chelsea in the summer for £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons. He started in the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers and 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, he was forced off 85th minute of the Spurs loss after going down with an issue. He had been receiving criticism for some haphazard performances at the start of his Old Trafford career.

Meanwhile, Varane scored the winner in Manchester United's 1-0 victory against Wolves. He then played against both Tottenham and Nottingham Forest. It was in a 3-2 comeback win against Forest when he picked up his injury.

The Red Devils will be back in action in the UEFA Champions League when they face Bundesliga champions Bayern. They have been drawn in Group A with Thomas Tuchel's side, Turkish giants Galatasaray, and Danish outfit Copenhagen.

Ten Hag explains what Manchester United need to beat Bayern

Harry Kane has hit the ground running at Bayern.

Ten Hag has acknowledged that Bayern are one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season. Tuchel's Bavarians have been buoyed by the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur who had long been on Manchester United's radar.

Kane has already bagged four goals and one assist in five games at the Allianz Arena. Bayern are second in the Bundesliga with three wins and one draw from four games. Ten Hag talked about the prospect of coming up against Tuchel's men (via the aforementioned source):

“Absolutely, Bayern Munich I think is one of the favourites to win the Champions League so we have to be good there. But I think I have already explained what we need there - we need character, belief, resilience, determination, absolutely.”

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the season with many having expected them to further improve upon the 2022-23 campaign. Ten Hag led his side to a third-placed finish and the Carabao Cup. They will head to Munich as underdogs against an in-form Bayern side.