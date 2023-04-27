Erik ten Hag provides injury update on 3 Manchester United stars ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has issued injury updates on Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, and Scott McTominay. He has completely ruled out Garnacho and McTominay for the clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (27 April) and admitted that Fernandes is also a major doubt for the game.

Fernandes picked up a right ankle injury in Manchester United’s penalty shootout win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday (23 April). Garnacho was injured during the Red Devils’ goalless draw with Southampton on March 12 and has not been in action since. McTominay, meanwhile, picked up an undisclosed injury ahead of United’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla on April 12.

Speaking to MUTV ahead of his side’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Ten Hag issued a discouraging update about the trio, revealing that none of them were fully fit.

“Bruno, we have to wait. He is obviously a question mark. He had a big kick in the first half but he played the game, over 90 minutes, and even in extra time. But then he went off. We've all seen. He's not excluded for tomorrow but he is a question mark,” Ten Hag said.

“Garnacho is back on the pitch but he's not ready for the game tomorrow. Scott, we have to wait a little bit longer, I fear. But I am sure they are all motivated to be back as soon as possible as we play a lot of ‘finals’, huge games and, in the end, we know what is going on then.”

The clash against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is significant given Manchester United's top-four aspirations. They currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League standings, sitting six points clear of seventh-placed Tottenham. A victory in north London would put daylight between them and the Lilywhites.

Newcastle United are reportedly targeting Manchester United’s Scott McTominay

According to Football Insider, Premier League top-four contenders Newcastle United have set their sights on Manchester United’s holding midfielder Scott McTominay. The Magpies are eager to bolster their midfield in the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international, who made headlines after bagging consecutive braces in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers in March, has struggled for minutes at United. It is believed that the Red Devils are interested in signing a midfielder this summer, meaning that the Scot’s game time could be reduced further. According to the aforementioned source, McTominay could leave Manchester United this summer in search of greener pastures.

The 26-year-old has thus far featured in 205 games for the Mancunians in all competitions, scoring 19 times.

