Erik ten Hag provides injury update on 6 Manchester United stars ahead of UEL clash against FC Sheriff

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on six of his players ahead of the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League match against FC Sheriff.

Manchester United will play their fifth Europa League group-stage game of the season on Thursday (October 27). They are scheduled to host Moldovan outfit Sheriff at Old Trafford in the match.

The Red Devils will be keen to take their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games. A win on Thursday would also see them confirm their qualification to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Addressing the media ahead of the match, Ten Hag discussed the availability of six of his players. The Dutch tactician revealed that Raphael Varane will not feature for the Old Trafford outfit until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He told a press conference [via The Manchester Evening News]:

"Rapha Varane isn't [back with the squad]. He will be out until the World Cup. I think so, but the prognosis is we have to see how it develops."

However, Ten Hag went on to disclose that Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are back in training with Manchester United. He said:

"They are in training. Harry [Maguire], Donny [van de Beek], Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] all training in preparation for tomorrow. After training I will make a decision."

Ten Hag also challenged Facundo Pellestri to convince him that he deserves a place in his team. He added:

"He [Pellestri] was injured, long period. Bad injury. He is now returning, so we have young players in the offensive positions. They have to battle to convince me they deserve to be in the team."

Varane started in Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend. However, he was replaced by Victor Lindelof after suffering an injury at the one-hour mark and left the pitch in tears.

Maguire's last appearance for the Red Devils came in their 2-0 win against Sheriff on September 15. Wan-Bissaka and Van de Beek have amassed just 23 minutes of action combined this term, while Pellestri is yet to feature for the club.

Anthony Martial is another player who has struggled with injuries this season. Ten Hag confirmed that the France international remains on the sidelines.

Maguire has a role to play for Manchester United, says Ten Hag

Maguire was the subject of severe criticism after Manchester United's first two league games of the season. He was a part of a team that conceded six goals to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

The England international has since clocked just 10 minutes of league action for the Red Devils, partly due to injury. However, Ten Hag insisted that the defender still has a role to play for the club. He said:

"He has a role to play. On his way back and now has to get back into these games. I understand the [England] interest but we look at United. We have to get right results."

Maguire's last start for the club came in their 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad in the Europa League last month.

