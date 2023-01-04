Erik ten Hag provides injury update about Manchester United stars Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gave updates on the injuries suffered by Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek during their 3-0 win against Bournemouth on December 3.

The Red Devils notched up their third straight win post the World Cup with a clean-sheet victory against the Cherries at Old Trafford. However, the three points cost them some bad news on the injury front.

French striker Anthony Martial was taken off in the second half following some medical treatment. He walked straight down the tunnel, sparking fears of yet another injury for the forward.

Ten Hag, however, gave a positive update on the player's injury status. When asked if the Frenchman was alright, he replied:

"Yes, I think so. You have seen he got a knock, but he continues the game and then he came off."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Anthony Martial headed straight down the tunnel after his substitution, applauding the fans. Anthony Martial headed straight down the tunnel after his substitution, applauding the fans. #MUFC 🚨🇫🇷 Anthony Martial headed straight down the tunnel after his substitution, applauding the fans. #MUFC

United suffered yet another setback when van de Beek was taken off after the first half and replaced by Alejandro Garnacho. He was involved in a bad tackle from Marcos Senesi, who lost control and slipped, ending up heavily colliding on the Dutchman's leg.

Asked about the midfielder's injury status, ten Hag said:

"Difficult to say, we have to wait 24 hours before we can give a good diagnosis," Ten Hag said after the match, before adding: "I can’t say in this moment. You have to wait 24 hours, but it doesn’t look good."

United wrapped up a comfortable 3-0 win with goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford. Their next two games are in cup competitions. They will face Frank Lampard's Everton in the FA Cup third round before taking on Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Manchester United will return to league action on January 14 when they face neighbors Manchester City.

Manchester United improving rapidly under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United appear to be a cohesive and functioning unit under new boss Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax coach has set a high standard for discipline and training at the club.

He is not afraid to make bold decisions at the club, one of which saw a premature end to Cristiano Ronaldo's stay at Old Trafford. Ten Hag has also focused on playing players on merit rather than their transfer value. This decision has seen club captain Harry Maguire warm the bench for the majority of the season.

Manchester United are fourth in the league table and are on a four-game winning run.

Poll : 0 votes