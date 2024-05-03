Erik ten Hag provides Marcus Rashford fitness update ahead of Manchester United-Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a fitness update regarding forward Marcus Rashford, ahead of their Premier League outing against Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6.

Rashford has not played their last two games after picking up an injury in the Red Devils' FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City. He has played 31 Premier League matches this season but hasn't been in the best of forms, scoring just seven goals. He missed the club's 4-2 win over Sheffield United and a 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Manager Erik ten Hag has now revealed that he is still not expecting Marcus Rashford to return for their visit to London to face Palace. The Manchester United manager explained as much in a conversation with the club's official website:

"We have some players with question marks. Rashy, I think he is a big doubt. For Monday, at this moment, I do not expect him back."

The manager also compared the winger's fitness to that of captain Bruno Fernandes, who could also be out of contention against Crystal Palace:

"Hopefully, he can make the turn but that is also the same for Bruno Fernandes. I regret also to say but he is also a big doubt. He is still fighting for the game on Monday night."

The Red Devils have received injury boosts in the midfield and defense, though, as Ten Hag has revealed that two players are set to return:

"The good news is Jonny Evans returned to the training pitch and, if the two days go well, he will be in the squad. I also expect Scott McTominay, he didn't train during the course of the week, but I expect him back on the training ground and on the pitch on Saturday."

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Preview

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park with the Red Devils keen to finish the season strongly. The Eagles have little to play for this season with survival in the Premier League already sealed.

The London-based side have already beaten the Red Devils once this season and will have their eyes set on completing a double. Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag will hope he avoids another embarrassing loss with his job reportedly on the line this summer.

The Red Devils are 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, making Champions League qualification mathematically impossible. The Old Trafford side will, however, hope they can avoid falling lower down the table. Erik Ten Hag’s side are only three points ahead of Chelsea in eighth position.