Erik ten Hag provides Marcus Rashford fitness update ahead of Manchester United's clash against Bournemouth

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford has returned to training ahead of their Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday, April 13.

The England international was forced off in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool last weekend at Old Trafford due to an injury. Ten Hag gave an update on Rashford and Scott McTominay in his pre-match press conference. The Manchester United boss said on McTominay, who missed the Liverpool clash due to a knee injury (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Scott: I don't think so. We have a training training, so we have a day, he will push, he is so keen to be a part of it tomorrow, so it's very questionable."

On Rashford, he added:

"And then Rashford: Rashy trained yesterday, so how he recovered from it today, we have another training today and then we will make a decision on it."

Marcus Rashford has been in turbulent form this season and has come under criticism for his performances for the Red Devils. The English winger has contributed seven goals and two assists in 30 league games. Overall, he's registered eight goals and five assists in 38 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old had an excellent campaign last season for Manchester United, racking up 30 goals and 10 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions.

“It is baffling" - Gary Neville slams Ten Hag for Manchester United's recent performances

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has laid into Ten Hag for his side's recent performances.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult run in the Premier League recently. Ten Hag's dropped points in the last minute in back-to-back games against Brentford (March 31) and Chelsea (April 4).

United thought they'd secured a late victory against Brentford when Mason Mount scored in stoppage time, but the Bees found the equalizer to make it 1-1. The Red Devils seemed set to win the Chelsea game as well, 3-2 up at the end of the regulation 90.

However, two goals from Cole Palmer (90+10', 90+11') late into stoppage time saw Manchester United concede all three points. The Red Devils then drew 2-2 against Liverpool last Sunday, April 7.

Speaking about his former club's recent matches, Neville said (via Eurosport):

“What he needs is to build a style, a system, a pattern, and we don’t see a pattern. The performances this week, Brentford, you can never accept that. That’s a low in terms of all standards. You’re questioning desire, the work ethic, has the manager lost the dressing room? That’s the type of performance that will get your manager sacked."

He added:

“Brentford is by far the worst this week in terms of the energy and the spirit of the performance. Chelsea, you lose in the last minute - it’s embarrassing, it’s bad losing two goals late on, but you can lose a game of football that way.

"[Against Liverpool] the same poor structures, the same defensive errors, the same gaps in midfield. All there, but there is still a level of desire. It is baffling some of the things that you see."

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand.

