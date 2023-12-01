Erik ten Hag provides Mason Mount injury update ahead of Manchester United's PL fixture against Newcastle

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on the injured Mason Mount ahead of the Premier League clash at Newcastle United on Saturday (December 2).

The Red Devils are sixth in the standings with 24 points after 13 games, six behind leaders Arsenal. Ten Hag's side have won their last three league games but are coming off a 3-3 UEFA Champions League draw at Galatasaray in midweek.

Meanwhile, Mount - who arrived at Old Trafford this summer from Chelsea in a reported deal worth £55 million - has been plagued by injury and inconsistent form. After sustaining a calf strain in training, the midfielder missed the 3-0 league win at Everton last weekend.

However, ahead of the Newcastle clash on Saturday, Ten Hag said (as per UtdDistrict) that Mount has returned to training but sounded sceptical about when he will be back on the field:

"Mason Mount is, today, returning on (training) pitch, but I don't know how long it will take until he returns (to play). I can't say in this moment."

Mount, 24, has a solitary assist in 12 games across competitions for United and has slipped down the pecking order under Ten Hag.

Manchester United have blown hot and cold this season

Manchester United have had an up-and-down campaign across competitions. While they've fared well in the league - despite losing five times - their form in Europe has been abysmal.

Having lost three of their opening four Champions League games, Ten Hag's side twice frittered away a two-goal advantage in a six-goal stalemate at Galatasaray. The result means they will be knocked out of knockout contention even if they beat Bayern Munich at home unless Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen play out a draw.

The Red Devils are out of the EFL Cup, losing before the quarterfinals. They start their FA Cup campaign next month, which seems to be their best chance of silverware this season.