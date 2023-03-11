Erik ten Hag provides positive update on injured Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a positive update on the fitness of midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Denmark international is currently out nursing an ankle injury that he picked up in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Reading in January this year.

Eriksen was previously expected to return to full fitness in late April or early May, which could have seen him miss the remainder of the ongoing season. However, Ten Hag's latest update has given Manchester United fans some hope.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Erik ten Hag says Christian Eriksen will definitely play again this season: "His progress in the rehab is OK, is going according to plan, so we will definitely see him but not before the international break." Erik ten Hag says Christian Eriksen will definitely play again this season: "His progress in the rehab is OK, is going according to plan, so we will definitely see him but not before the international break."

The Dutch tactician has confirmed that the playmaker will play some part this term as the club enter the final half of the season fighting on three fronts. However, he stopped short of providing a definite timeline for Eriksen's return to action.

"I think he will play [this season], yeah, definitely. But I can't tell now an expectation [of when]. I think his progress in the rehab is OK, is going according to plan, so we will definitely see him but not before the international break," Ten Hag said ahead of the Red Devils' upcoming Premier League encounter against Southampton.

The English giants are currently third in the Premier League table and in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the Round of 16 of the Europa League. Therefore, Eriksen's return this term could help them navigate the final few matches of the season.

UtdArena @UtdArena The Devil's DNA @TheDevilsDNA There's a big gap in pass % in midfield. Fred being the highest is in the bottom 40 percentile for this metric in Europe. The others are even worse. A deep playmaker good at retention while maintain high pass volumes & progression, is badly needed. There's a big gap in pass % in midfield. Fred being the highest is in the bottom 40 percentile for this metric in Europe. The others are even worse. A deep playmaker good at retention while maintain high pass volumes & progression, is badly needed. This is also why Bruno and Rashy have been far more important this season. With Eriksen injured, our first and second phase has somewhat collapsed and it’s required a lot more speed in our play, and both Bruno and Rashy are constantly (1) available and (2) great at that. twitter.com/thedevilsdna/s… This is also why Bruno and Rashy have been far more important this season. With Eriksen injured, our first and second phase has somewhat collapsed and it’s required a lot more speed in our play, and both Bruno and Rashy are constantly (1) available and (2) great at that. twitter.com/thedevilsdna/s…

It remains to be seen when the Danish ace returns to full fitness.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag not taking Southampton lightly

Manchester United welcome 19th-placed Southampton in their next Premier League assignment on Sunday, March 12. Ten Hag has urged his players to give their 100% in the match, especially after the 7-0 humiliation against Liverpool.

"We have seen two weeks ago Southampton beat Chelsea away, so we have to play an outstanding performance on Sunday to beat Southampton," Ten Hag said.

He added:

"At the bottom it's very close, so they will be front foot, they will be aggressive, they will do everything they can do to collect points here. So, we have to be 100% and give the best performance to beat them."

