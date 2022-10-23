Erik ten Hag provides Raphael Varane injury update after Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has stated that they are yet to know the full extent of Raphael Varane's injury.

Varane suffered a knock during the Red Devils' Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Saturday (October 22). He stopped short while tussling with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the ball and left the pitch on the hour-mark in tears. While the Frenchman was able to walk off the pitch, he looked distraught.

After the game, Ten Hag was asked about Varane's injury and he told Manchester United's official website:

“I don’t know, it is so short after we finished the game. We have to wait, no one can say anything about it, and we have to wait a minimum of 24 hours and maybe even longer and get the right diagnosis.”

The World Cup-winning centre-back has been crucial for the Red Devils this season. Varane has forged an incredible partnership with summer arrival Lisandro Martinez at the heart of United's defense.

Prior to the clash against Chelsea, the Frenchman had helped Ten Hag's side keep five clean sheets in his 11 appearances across all competitions. Manchester United notably didn't concede against the Blues during Varane's 60 minutes on the pitch.

Manchester United score last-gasp equalizer to remain on Chelsea's tail

Manchester United and Chelsea met at Stamford Bridge in the most anticipated Premier League fixture of the weekend on Saturday.

Both sides played some superb football in midfield, but hardly tested the other's defense. They were let down by some dismal decision-making in the final third with neither keeper really having a difficult save to make.

United were the better side in the opening 45 minutes and on the whole, registering six shots on target from 13 attempts. Chelsea, meanwhile, took only six shots, of which only two were on target.

Luckily for Graham Potter's men, one of those shots brought them their only goal of the game. Scott McTominay hauled substitute Armando Broja down in the box, which gave the Blues a chance to take the lead late in the game. Jorginho netted from the spot to put Chelsea ahead in the 87th minute.

However, Manchester United, who deserved at least a point from the match, found a way at the very end. Luke Shaw's teasing cross from the left was superbly met by the head of Casemiro. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga got a touch to it, but the ball crossed the goal-line off the crossbar to level things up.

The result means United remain fifth with 20 points from 11 matches, one behind the Blues.

