Erik ten Hag provides response when asked if Manchester United will sign new players in January

Erik ten Hag looks to have ruled out the prospect of Manchester United making any signings in January.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season, losing 10 games across competitions. Ten Hag's men sit seventh in the Premier League and his squad has been hit with several injury issues.

The likes of Casemiro (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (ankle), Christian Eriksen (knee) and Mason Mount (calf) are all sidelined. It's been a testing time for Ten Hag and many have expected Manchester United to be active in January as a result.

However, Ten Hag doesn't think the Red Devils will make any further additions to their squad. He said (via mufcMPB):

"Will Manchester United sign any new players in January? I don’t think so - and if so, the approach from United should be that if you can improve your team, then you should do. What we expect from every player coming to Carrington every day is for them to give their maximum, to give their best."

The Red Devils spent a reported £183.5 million this past summer on signings. Mount, Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, and Rasmus Hojlund joined on permanent deals, while Jonny Evans signed as a free agent.

Sofyan Amrabat arrived on loan from Fiorentina with a view to a permanent £21.4 million deal. Manchester United paid an £8.5 million loan fee to bring the Moroccan to Old Trafford. Sergio Reguilon also joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur as Ten Hag looked to deal with an injury crisis to his defense.

However, Ten Hag's recruitment has come under scrutiny with all of them yet to live up to expectations. Hojlund is without a goal in 10 Premier League outings, although he's managed five in five UEFA Champions League games.

Mount has struggled for game time and form, while Onana has made a shaky start to his Red Devils career. Ten Hag's claim that it's unlikely the club will make signings in January may alarm some fans.

Manchester United could reportedly move for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo

France international Jean-Clair Todibo is on Erik ten Hag's wishlist.

One area of Manchester United's squad that has looked in dire need of improvement is in defense. The Red Devils have conceded 34 goals across competitions.

Harry Maguire has enjoyed an upturn in form with some inspired performances. But, Ten Hag looks to have lost faith in Raphael Varane who was a regular starter last season.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT (via TEAMTalk), Manchester United are prepared to spend big to sign Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo. The Frenchman has been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford, including in the summer.

Todibo, 23, has been in excellent form this season, helping his side keep nine clean sheets in 12 Ligue 1 games. He's also chipped in with one goal for Francesco Farioli's side.

Nice are expected to demand around €50 million (£42.85 million) for the French defender in January. The Red Devils would happily meet that fee, but they face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle United for his services.