Erik ten Hag provides straightforward response when asked if Manchester United man can reach Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney's levels

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided a straightforward response when asked whether Alejandro Garnacho can reach Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney's levels.

The Argentine sensation made headlines as he scored a goal-of-the-season contender in the Red Devils' 0-3 league win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (26 November). He gave Manchester United an early lead with a phenomenal bicycle kick in the third minute.

The 19-year-old took a couple of steps back to get on the end of Diogo Dalot's dinked cross and unleashed a venomous strike past Jordan Pickford. Following the game, Erik ten Hag was asked whether Garnacho could reach the levels of club legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

The Dutchman urged the media not to burden the youngster with such comparisons. He also insisted that Garnacho needs to work harder and produce consistent results if he wants to live up to his potential and get anywhere near Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney's levels.

The former Ajax boss said, as quoted by@ManUnitedZone_ on X:

"Don't compare [Garnacho with Ronaldo and Rooney], I don't think it's right. He has to work very hard and have to do it consistently, so far he has not, but he has high potential."

Garnacho has already made 53 senior appearances for the Red Devils to date, having scored seven times while providing five assists in the process. He has also earned three senior caps for Argentina and is regarded as one of La Albiceleste's brightest young prospects.

The youngster has featured 17 times for Ten Hag's side this season, scoring two goals.

Fabrizio Romano plays down claims that Manchester United superstar is unsettled in England

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has played down claims that Manchester United star Casemiro is unsettled at Old Trafford. The Italian transfer guru also suggested that stories of the former Real Madrid midfielder leaving the club are just speculations.

Romano started off by saying that there is 'nothing concrete' in the rumors linking the 31-year-old with a move to Saudi Arabia. He went on to write (h/t CaughtOffside):

“I also wanted to address the claims that Casemiro has struggled to settle in England – as far as I understand, this is not accurate. He has no issues, no problems living in England, so I don’t see this as a key factor in determining his future. Casemiro’s future will be discussed for sure in the next months, but for now anything else is just speculation."

Casemiro joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 from Real Madrid in a deal worth £70 million. While he enjoyed a brilliant first season for the Red Devils, his stocks have since fallen.

The Brazil international has struggled with consistency this season and has missed the last six games across all competitions due to an ankle injury.