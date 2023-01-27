Erik ten Hag ready to let Manchester United forward leave on loan - Reports

According to ESPN's Mark Ogden, Erik ten Hag is ready to let Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga leave on loan.

The Dutch manager believes that Elanga needs more game time to develop his game and physical prowess, and a loan move would be the best way to achieve this.

Elanga has not been getting enough opportunities under ten Hag, and the manager now wants him to leave on loan to provide him with the decent game time he needs to improve. The Swedish international has recently been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Elanga, 20, has made 19 appearances for the club this season, mainly as a substitute. Despite his limited opportunities, he has shown flashes of his potential, providing two key assists. The young forward has been tipped as a player with a bright future, but he needs more game time to reach his full potential.

Ten Hag's decision to let Elanga leave on loan is wise, as it will provide the player with the opportunity to play regular first-team football. This will allow Elanga to gain more experience, develop his game and improve his physical prowess. Playing regular first-team football will also help him build his confidence and become a better player.

The move will help him adapt to the demands of professional football and prepare him for a potential return to Manchester United in the future. A loan move would also allow Elanga to play a different style of football, which would help him develop as a player.

Manchester United interested in signing Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias on loan after allowing Elanga to leave

According to Estadio Deportivo, Manchester United are reportedly interested in getting Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias on loan during the ongoing transfer window.

The Red Devils are looking to add depth to their striking options with recent injury issues to Anthony Martial and the potential loan departure of Anthony Elanga.

The recent signing of Wout Weghorst also suggests that the club is looking to strengthen its attacking options as they remain the only team to stay in contention for all English domestic titles.

Iglesias has been in decent form for Betis this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 22 appearances. A loan move to Old Trafford could be an opportunity for the Spanish forward to prove himself at a higher level, providing United with another attacking option to strengthen their bench.

