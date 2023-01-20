Manchester United stance on Elanga joining Everton on loan revealed amid interest from Lampard: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly blocked Anthony Elanga from moving to Everton on loan due to the current gloomy situation at Goodison Park. The Toffees are 19th in the league table, and the club's fans are at loggerheads with the team, management, and hierarchy.

According to the Daily Star, Ten Hag has reservations about Elanga joining Everton because he feels the current climate at the club could stunt his development and progress. Frank Lampard has been keen to lure the Swedish attacker to Goodison to boost his attacking options.

The 20-year-old has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season, making 19 appearances across competitions. Antony's arrival from Ajax in the summer has only further jeopardized Elanga's place in Ten Hag's side.

The Swede enjoyed a breakout campaign under ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick in 2021-22. He scored three goals and provided two assists in 27 games and was one of the only positives from a disappointing season for the Red Devils.

Elanga has three years left on his contract and has also reportedly drawn interest from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. If the player were to depart Old Trafford this month, it seems it would only be a loan move.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand thinks Ten Hag will start Lisandro Martinez in midfield against Arsenal

Lisandro Martinez could start in midfield for Manchester United.

Manchester United head to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22) to face league leaders Arsenal. They trail the Gunners by eight points in third-place.

Ten Hag's side suffered a massive blow ahead of their clash with the Red Devils as Casemiro picked up a yellow card and will be suspended for the game. He has been vital for this season, making 26 appearances, scoring two goals, and providing four assists.

His absence will be felt, and many are debating how Ten Hag will look to replace the Brazilian midfielder. Some have suggested that he will use the familiar partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred.

However, Ferdinand disagrees and reckons Martinez will move from defense into the midfield position, with Tyrell Malacia moving to left-back and Luke Shaw taking up a central defensive role again. He told William Hill:

"There’s no getting away from the fact that Casemiro will be a big miss against Arsenal this weekend. He’s been brilliant since he’s come in, but United did beat Arsenal without him earlier in the season, so it’s not the end of the world."

He added:

"With him out, I’d imagine Erik ten Hag will shuffle the pack with Luke Shaw back at centre back, [Tyrell] Malacia at left back and [Lisandro] Martinez into central midfield."

Martinez has played a defensive midfield role before at Ajax. He made 22 appearances in the position, scoring two goals, providing one assist, and helping the side keep seven clean sheets.

