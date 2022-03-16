“We (already) talk English at the club” – Erik ten Hag responds on live TV after being asked about learning the language for Manchester United job

Manchester United fans will be licking their lips after Ajax manager Erik ten Hag added fuel to the flames when asked about the top job at the iconic club.

The Red Devils are still seeking a full-time manager for next season since interim manager Ralph Rangnick's contract will expire this summer.

Although Mauricio Pochettino is considered as the favourite for the position presently, the Ajax boss has also become a frontrunner and has sparked speculations about him joining the Premier League next season, even more so with his comments on Tuesday night.

His side also fell out of the Champions League as they were defeated 1-0 by Benfica. Manchester United were knocked out by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

After the game, ten Hag was asked about reports in the media which claimed that the Dutchman is taking extra English classes for when/if he comes to United. When speaking to BT Sport, the Ajax boss was quick to rubbish the rumours, but didn't rule out the possibility of him joining United in the future.

"No, that (report) is not true! We (already) talk English at the club because there are a lot of foreign players in Holland and they are already educated in English so (it makes sense)."

The 52-year-old tactician was also asked what the future might hold for him at Ajax and whether he will stay within the Netherlands.

"I do not think that is an issue today, this evening is all about our match. I am focused on that and I do not pay any attention to other subjects. My only focus is Ajax vs Benfica."

Again, ten Hag hasn't ruled out the possibility of joining Manchester United this summer, which would certainly put a smile on the faces of United fans.

Would Erik ten Hag succeed at Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag has been a well thought-of tactician amongst Europe's most elite clubs since Ajax's fairytale Champions League journey back in 2018.

Manchester United have struggled to find a replacement for the management role since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013. David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all tried, but ultimately failed to fill the boots of the great Scotsman.

Ten Hag has been a lot of United fans' ideal candidate since Solskjaer left the club earlier this season. His tactical genius and fluid football is what stands out to the footballing eye and is certainly what Old Trafford has lacked over the last couple of years.

