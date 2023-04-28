Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United's stance on allowing star to represent his country in FIFA U-20 World Cup

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said that Alejandro Garnacho will see out the season with the club rather than represent Argentina at the U20 FIFA World Cup.

Garnacho, 18, has been selected by Argentina U20s manager Javier Mascherano for the World Cup in their home country. However, the tournament kicks off on May 20, a time when the Red Devils will still be in the closing stages of their club campaign.

Ten Hag has confirmed that the Argentine winger won't be allowed to represent La Abiceleste (via UtdReport):

"No, we don’t release him. He will return tomorrow in team training, partially. Then we will have to see when he can return totally in the training and back into games."

Garnacho is nursing an ankle ligament injury and has been sidelined since early March. However, he's set to return to the squad for team training as he nears recovery.

The teenage forward had made his feelings clear on his wish to represent Argentina at the U20 World Cup:

“I need to write my story with the Argentina National Team shirt. I ask you please to let me go to the U20 World Cup.”

Garnacho has been in fine form this season at Old Trafford, bagging four goals and five assists in 29 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United are in the midst of a top-four race. They're fourth in the league with a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and two games in hand. They're also in the FA Cup final, where they face Manchester City at Wembley on June 3.

Manchester United Ten Hag hails Bruno Fernandes' work ethic

Bruno Fernandes captained the Red Devils against Spurs.

Bruno Fernandes surprised many when he was named in Manchester United's starting lineup for their Premier League clash at Tottenham on Thursday (April 27). The Portuguese playmaker had suffered a knock in the side's FA Cup semifinal win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (April 23).

There were doubts over Fernandes being part of the squad to face Spurs. However, he kept intact his incredible record of not missing a game in his career due to injury. He was also key as the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ten Hag has lauded Fernandes for his determination to be fit for the clash with the Lilywhites (via Manchester United's website):

"He was tough, and (I want to give a) big compliment to Bruno. He absolutely doesn't want to miss this game, and he did everything to get fit."

The Red Devils boss continued by deeming Fernandes to be an example:

"I think he is the example that you have to suffer, that you have to sacrifice when you want to play at the top level when you want to achieve something."

Fernandes provided a brilliant assist for Marcus Rashford in the game. He also nearly got on the scoresheet with a moment of pure class but rattled the crossbar from point-blank range.

