"I need to write my story" - Manchester United attacker pleads Erik ten Hag to allow him to represent national team this summer

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has pleaded with Erik ten Hag to allow him to represent Argentina at the U20 FIFA World Cup in the summer.

Garnacho, 18, has been selected by Argentina U20s coach Javier Mascherano for the World Cup in his home country. The tournament kicks off on May 20 which means the attacker will miss the Premier League run-in.

Manchester United have been embroiled in a row over Garnacho with Argentina over his call-up. Ten Hag wants the teenage attacker to be part of his squad to tackle the latter stages of the season. The Argentine teenager has been sidelined with an ankle injury since mid-March. He looks set to return before the end of the season.

Garnacho has now sent a message to Ten Hag asking for him to be allowed to head to the U20 World Cup. He said (via Abiceleste Talk):

“I need to write my story with the Argentina National Team shirt. I ask you please to let me go to the U20 World Cup.”

The forward was also selected by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's friendly fixtures against Panama and Curacao in March. However, his ankle injury forced him to withdraw from the squad.

Garnacho has enjoyed a breakout season with Manchester United, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 32 games across competitions. Hence, Ten Hag is eager for the player to be part of his squad as they challenge for a top-four finish. The Red Devils are also in the FA Cup final and face Manchester City at Wembley on June 3.

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic explains why Harry Maguire doesn't command respect from teammates

Harry Maguire has struggled to command respect.

Harry Maguire has endured a difficult spell at Manchester United ever since joining the club from Leicester City in 2019. He became the world's most expensive defender when the Red Devils spent £80 million on his signature.

However, Maguire has failed to live up to the price tag, and being handed the club captaincy has been a burden. He has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season, starting 15 of 28 games across competitions.

The English defender has been criticized throughout his time at Old Trafford. Vidic has explained that his inconsistent performances have led to him lacking respect from his teammates. He told Vibe with FIVE:

“Maguire has a problem because he doesn’t perform well. When you don’t perform well it’s difficult to say to someone what to do. I think that Maguire is doing well for the national team, he was great for Leicester."

Vidic continued by explaining how Maguire is finding it difficult to earn respect as captain. He alluded to the need for a skipper to set an example:

"But obviously, he’s struggling to perform for Manchester United the way he’s performing for other clubs. But It’s difficult to gain that type of respect, it’s nothing against Maguire now. In general, any captain has to be first, has to show an example. A captain has to play well and has to fight for the club and then everybody else will do it.”

Maguire's future at Old Trafford is uncertain. Reports claim he is one of 15 players who could be sold in the summer amid a squad overhaul.

