Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire among 15 Manchester United stars Erik ten Hag is planning to offload this summer - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is planning a summer clearout with as many as 15 senior players' futures reportedly in doubt.

According to the Guardian, Ten Hag is looking to make alterations to his squad with many first-team players' spots at Old Trafford in jeopardy. The Dutch tactician wants to enhance the team at his disposal and generate money to make additions in the summer.

Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay and Fred are mentioned as players who could be off in the summer. Ten Hag's side were sent packing from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (April 20) after a humiliating 3-0 (5-2 aggregate) defeat to Sevilla. The Red Devils squandered a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first leg and were punished by the La Liga side.

The aftermath of Manchester United's defeat to Sevilla has led to question marks over several players at the club. That includes Maguire, who was partly at fault for Los Nervionenses' opener in the second leg on Thursday.

Meanwhile, several outcasts at Old Trafford are likely to be departing, too. This includes Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, Dean Henderson and Brandon Williams. Ten Hag is also willing to wield the axe on loan players, including Alex Telles, Hannibal Mejbri and Eric Bailly. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are also expected to leave when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Ten Hag may have a choice to make between Maguire and Lindelof, as it's unlikely the club will sanction two centre-back departures. It's thought that the Red Devils captain is most likely to leave.

Manchester United's David de Gea's future is uncertain with months left in his contract

De Gea's contract with Manchester United expires in the summer.

Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea, 31, has been in talks with the club over a new deal. His current contract expires at the end of the season, but he will need to take a wage cut to secure a renewal.

The Telegraph reports that the Red Devils are reluctant to trigger the one-year extension in De Gea's current deal. The Spaniard sits on £375,000 a week, but United don't want the burden of paying him those wages for another season.

De Gea's distribution has been an alarming issue this season, as he has been unconvincing with the ball at his feet. Maguire was handed much of the blame for Sevilla's opener, but the shot-stopper ridiculously passed him the ball when in danger.

Nevertheless, he has kept 21 clean sheets in 48 games across competitions this season. However, he has a passing accuracy of 69.58% among Premier League goalkeepers, placing him 12th. He also sits lowly in 18th with touches (35.83), per Sky Sports.

Manchester United could consider cutting their losses on De Gea despite the Spaniard being a good servant over the years. His ball-playing issues are a liability and have been costly. For every good save the 'keeper makes, an error is not too far away.

