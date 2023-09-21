Erik ten Hag sends message to Andre Onana after howler in Manchester United's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich

Manchester United's 2023-24 Champions League journey started with a loss after goalkeeper Andre Onana made a costly error in their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, September 20. However, United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has expressed his unwavering confidence in the talented shot-stopper's ability to rebound from this setback.

The match's pivotal moment occurred in the 28th minute when Onana allowed Leroy Sane's seemingly tame shot to slip past him, granting Bayern Munich a 1-0 lead. In the game's aftermath, Onana took full responsibility for his costly mistake during the press conference.

Ten Hag wasted no time assuring the fans and the team that they would support their £47.2 million signing. He urged everyone not to magnify Onana's error, highlighting that mistakes are a part of football.

He said via Manchester Evening News:

"I think he shows that he takes the responsibility and shows personality and the personality he needs to get in high levels. But that's not only about him but I think it's about the team's performance. So we have to support him on the pitch, we have to help him."

Ten Hag added:

"In football, there will always be mistakes, so don't make it bigger than it is. As I said already, it was not only Andre with that goal, it was after that.''

United's defensive struggles have been recurring, with 14 goals conceded in just six games. Onana himself has faced criticism for conceding avoidable shots in previous matches. Still, the goalkeeper acknowledged his errors, saying, "I let the team down," and expressed his determination to improve.

As Onana looks to make amends and regain the trust of the United faithful, Ten Hag's vote of confidence serves as a rallying cry for both the goalkeeper and the entire team.

Manchester United's defensive woes: Concede 3+ goals in three consecutive matches since 1978

Manchester United's defensive struggles have reached a historic low as they conceded three or more goals in three consecutive matches for the first time since 1978.

The latest setback came in their Champions League opener, where they suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, September 20.

This alarming trend started in the Premier League, with a 3-1 loss to Arsenal and a similar scoreline against Brighton. After five EPL matches, Manchester United languishes in 13th place with just two wins.