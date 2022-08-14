Erik ten Hag 'tore into' Manchester United players and canceled day off after Brentford humiliation: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tore into his players after their woeful 4-0 defeat to Brentford on August 13, as per the Times.

Ten Hag's side had been beaten in their season-opener 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend and were looking to get their first win on the board.

However, they were immediately put to the sword by a Brentford side that wrecked havoc on the Red Devils' defense.

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo in the first 35 minutes of the match would shock United.

Ten Hag certainly wasn't impressed as he slammed his players in the dressing room after the final whistle.

The Dutch tactician cancelled United's day off and had them report to Carrington for training.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Erik ten Hag was left 'horrified' by the performance and made it clear to the squad they have let everyone associated with the club down. He's underlined it is non-negotiable that you run through brick walls when you play for United

Next up for Manchester United is a daunting home game against arch rivals Liverpool, of whom they were destroyed both home and away against last season.

A 5-0 Old Trafford drubbing in October and then a 4-0 thrashing in April saw United reach a low point.

But the defeat to Brentford was perhaps worse given a new season is on the horizon and Ten Hag is just getting started.

Following the match, the United boss spoke of his disappointment with the way in which his players performed, saying (via Guardian):

"They are good players, and have to take responsibility on the pitch, as a team and as individuals, and that’s what we didn’t do. I asked them to play with belief and take responsibility for their performance, and that’s what they didn’t do."

He continued,

“It’s only when we stick together and work hard that we will overcome that. You have to take belief on to the pitch for yourself and the team."

Manchester United sit bottom of the Premier League and have seven goals in two games.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag eager for new signings

The Manchester United boss needs new signings

Ten Hag has stressed the importance of fresh faces being brought into Old Trafford following the woeful defeat to Brentford.

However, the Dutch tactician has hinted that negotiations for top targets is proving problematic, saying:

"We need new players and quality players. We will try and convince them to join."

Man Utd's starting XI against Brentford had players signed by Fergie, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, and Ten Hag — that's FIVE sets of players from five different managers with different playing styles. This is why Ten Hag must be backed and given time to build his own team.



This is why Ten Hag must be backed and given time to build his own team. Man Utd's starting XI against Brentford had players signed by Fergie, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, and Ten Hag — that's FIVE sets of players from five different managers with different playing styles.This is why Ten Hag must be backed and given time to build his own team.

United's No.1 transfer priority throughout the summer has been Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch midfielder played under Ten Hag at Ajax and the Red Devils manager wants a reunion with the player at Old Trafford.

The Premier League club's efforts to sign De Jong thus far have not been successful, despite having agreed a reported €85 million deal with Barca.

