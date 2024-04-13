Erik ten Hag seemingly walked out of his post-match press conference after a journalist asked him a question about Manchester United setting an unwanted club record this season.

The Red Devils drew 2-2 to Bournemouth on Saturday (April 13), which means they sit seventh in the table with 50 points from 32 matches. They are now winless in their last four league matches and are at risk of finishing below seventh this season.

Not only would this mean missing out on a potential spot in UEFA competitions next season, but it would also mean the worst finish in the club's history since the league was rebranded in the 1992-93 season. Their worst Premier League finish to date came in the season just after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in the summer of 2013, when they finished seventh.

A journalist asked Ten Hag about the possibility of finishing below seventh, to which the Dutchman responded coldly before leaving his desk. He said:

"I don't comment, I don't take that question... It's not, that is not important for this moment. Heh."

Watch the moment below:

Sixth-place Newcastle United are on the same points with an +18 goal difference advantage over Manchester United. West Ham United, who are in eighth, trail the Red Devils by two points.

Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Manchester United fans potentially losing patience amid poor form

Manchester United were in a winning position in each of their last three league games before their match against Bournemouth. They conceded stoppage-time goals against Brentford and Chelsea to draw 1-1 and lose 4-3, respectively.

They then led Liverpool 2-1 at home before conceding a late penalty, which was converted by Mohamed Salah to seal a 2-2 draw. Against the Cherries, they fell behind to a 16th-minute Dominic Solanke goal before Bruno Fernandes leveled matters around the half-hour mark.

Justin Kluivert restored his team's lead five minutes before Fernandes scored the last goal of the game in the 65th minute. After the match, Erik ten Hag was asked to give his verdict on the fans' patience running thin amidst the club's poor form. He told Sky Sports (via BBC):

"It is up to them but it is the truth [on if fans need to be patient]. At this moment with all the problems we have we play to our levels. We can play very good and to our levels when everyone is on top form but we have to do it for the whole 90 minutes."

The Red Devils managed just eight shots as compared to Bournemouth's 20 at the Vitality Stadium. They did keep 57% of the ball but failed to make the most of it, managing just two shots on target against the hosts.

