"Erik ten Hag wanted to decide with his own ideas" - Fabrizio Romano makes bold claim on why Rangnick left Manchester United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the reasons Manchester United have parted ways with consultant and former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

In a statement by the club on May 29, they stated that both parties have decided that Rangnick will not continue in his consultancy role.

Many believed the reason Manchester United and Rangnick ended their relationship was due to him taking up the role of manager of the Austrian national team. Another reason for the termination is because he has aired his grievances with the club's current situation so openly to the media.

Romano has shed light on what has led to the two sides deciding not to move forward with one another. He stated on his YouTube channel:

"The feeling between Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick was pretty clear. They were not ready to continue together after some of the Erik ten Hag conversations."

Romano continued:

"Rangnick spoke with Ten Hag, they had a direct conversation. From this conversation the plan was completely different. So of course Rangnick wanted to work for Austria that was his plan to work for the national team. But at the same point he wanted to help with some of the players, some of the potential signings and some of the staff to do as Manchester United as a consult of the board."

Romano claimed that Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag wants to implement his own ideas. Hence, having two strong personalities could've caused friction in the club. He said:

"Erik ten Hag wanted to decide with his own ideas. So to have two powerful people in the club, two powerful figures like Erik ten Hag and Rangnick was a bit risk. Rangnick has always been pushing since November for Erik ten Hag to become manager. There was no direct problem."

Romano added:

"It's about the ideas, Erik ten Hag wants to decide together with the board what's happening, what's the plan. The feeling in the dressing room is that some of the players were not completely happy with the methods of the people joining the club under Rangnick. This is one of the reasons they decided to part ways. There were many reasons."

Erik ten Hag wants to mould Manchester United in his own image

Having two powerful people at the top of Manchester United was always going to be problematic.

To add to the turmoil that has ensued under Ralf Rangnick, there is a risk that United's dressing room will not take to the structure.

Rangnick has spoken of how he had asked for a forward signing in January, of which the board denied him the opportunity. This has evidently painted a negative picture of the higher-ups but since then there have been changes in recruitment.

Erik ten Hag on plans with Ralf Rangnick: "I analyse by myself, I observe around and speak with a lot of people... but I will draw my own line. Rangnick's consultancy role? That is on the club".

Ten Hag has stated his willingness to draw upon his own ideas. That perhaps doesn't fit with him consulting with such a high-profile name in the football world in Rangnick.

